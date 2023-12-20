Los Angeles CALIF. (LACDAO) – County District Attorney George Gascón today announced that Byron Burkhart is charged in a road rage shooting that killed a four-year-old boy who was traveling in a motor vehicle with his mother and father Friday evening in Lancaster.

“Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of a young life in such a devastating and senseless act of road rage,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “A family is facing unimaginable pain during what should be a joyous time this holiday season.”

Byron Burkhart is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On December 15, Burkhart, was travelling with his girlfriend when he allegedly cut off the victims’ vehicle while they were driving on the 44600 block of Sierra Highway in Lancaster. The victim’s father was driving the other car when Burkhart allegedly engaged in aggressive driving maneuvers and road rage.

Burkhart allegedly pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle where he used a firearm to fire eight shots into their car. The four-year-old boy, who was in the backseat of the car, was struck once. The other two passengers were not struck by the gunfire. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. The victims’ vehicle’s camera allegedly captured Burkhart’s vehicle’s license plate during the incident.

The prosecution is recommending that Burkhart be held on $5.075 million-dollar bail. If convicted as charged, Burkhart will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The post Man Charged With Murder in California Road Rage Incident That Killed 4-Year-Old Boy appeared first on Breaking911.