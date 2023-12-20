Texas Lt. Guv Threatens to Take Biden Off State’s Ballot After Colorado Ruling

Fox News

Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, threatened on Tuesday to remove President Joe Biden from his state’s ballot—seemingly as retribution for a Colorado Supreme Court ruling which booted former President Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 presidential race for engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Patrick made the comments on Fox News, justifying the potentially unprecedented action to host Laura Ingraham as a response to Biden’s border policies.

The only thing stopping him, he said, was that people in Texas “believe in democracy.”

