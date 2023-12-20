Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Texas Lt. Guv Threatens to Take Biden Off State’s Ballot After Colorado Ruling

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Texas Lt. Guv Threatens to Take Biden Off State’s Ballot After Colorado Ruling

    Fox News

    Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, threatened on Tuesday to remove President Joe Biden from his state’s ballot—seemingly as retribution for a Colorado Supreme Court ruling which booted former President Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 presidential race for engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6.

    Patrick made the comments on Fox News, justifying the potentially unprecedented action to host Laura Ingraham as a response to Biden’s border policies.

    The only thing stopping him, he said, was that people in Texas “believe in democracy.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Abramovich: EU court upholds Russian billionaire sanctions

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy