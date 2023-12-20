Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    ‘Percy Jackson’ Kicks Off With a Nightmare at the Museum

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , ,
    ‘Percy Jackson’ Kicks Off With a Nightmare at the Museum

    Disney

    “Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.”

    Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) begins his hero’s journey by rejecting the call to adventure, something he’ll do plenty of times before he finally accepts his fate. You know what? If I were a “troubled” (his words, not mine) 12 year old like Percy, I, too, would avoid conflict at all costs. This poor kid. At least he’s got the added perk of demigod powers—although, at the start of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, he has no idea of such superhuman abilities.

    Nothing has ever come easy to Percy. He’s struggled with his daydreaming since second grade, when he began having visions of a monster atop a building in the middle of a thunderstorm. Teachers have always told him these images were figments of his imagination. But more weird things happen: Words often scramble on Percy’s homework. Like in Rick Riordan’s original book series, Percy is diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, which “explains” his confusions with the world.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Abramovich: EU court upholds Russian billionaire sanctions

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy