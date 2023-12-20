Colbert Kicks the Hell Out of Rudy Giuliani While He’s Down

CBS

Last week, Rudy Giuliani was ordered to cough up a whopping $148 million in damages to former Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, for repeatedly—and falsely—claiming that they illegally counted votes for Joe Biden that did not exist. But not even being found guilty of the charges could stop Giuliani from continuing to repeat the same lies about Freeman and Moss, so they sued the disgraced former New York City mayor again!

“Obviously he needs money fast,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in reaction to the news. “I recommend he drill for oil in his skull.”

As for the same two women suing Giuliani for a second time? Colbert didn’t seem all that surprised.

