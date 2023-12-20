Donald Trump Denies He’s Ever Read ‘Mein Kampf’ During Iowa Speech

Scott Morgan/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump forged ahead during a speech in Iowa Tuesday with more of the same anti-immigrant rhetoric he used over the weekend.

Repeating assertions that undocumented migrants were destroying “the blood of our country,” Trump also noted the criticism he has received since his remarks Saturday, in which he said undocumented migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” The term “blood poisoning” is referenced in Hitler’s 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf. Trump has notably replaced “poisoning” with “destroying” after the Biden campaign compared the speech to Adolf Hitler.

“They said, ‘Oh, Hitler said that.’ In a much different way,” Trump claimed.

