    Vivek Vows to Remove Himself From Colorado Ballot After Trump Ruling

    Vivek Vows to Remove Himself From Colorado Ballot After Trump Ruling

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy vowed on Tuesday to withdraw his name from Colorado’s upcoming Republican primary, and called on his fellow candidates to do the same.

    The biotechnology entrepreneur and devout culture warrior’s decision comes in response to the state Supreme Court’s ruling just hours before that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president under the Fourteenth Amendment because he “engaged in insurrection” by inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

    “I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately—or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” he wrote in a lengthy post on X.

