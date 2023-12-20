These are the world’s Top 10 busiest airports of 2023

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport once again won the title of the world’s busiest airport for 2023.

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

The Official Airline Guide published its list of the busiest airports in the world for 2023.For the 25th time since 1998, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport took the crown.Half of this year’s Top 10 busiest global airports are in the US.

The Official Airlines Guide has published its annual list of the Top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2023 — and half were in the US.

Based on total airline domestic and international seat capacity, OAG crowned Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, or ATL, as this year’s busiest global airport, with about 62.2 million available seats.

The results should not come as a shock considering the Georgia capital’s airport has earned the title every year since 1998, except 2020 when China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport briefly dethroned Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The other nine airports spanned the US, Europe, and Asia — and represent a collective 500 million seats offered by global carriers in 2023, according to OAG data.

Of the Top 10 airports, every one exceeded 2022 numbers. A few airports even managed to surpass 2019 levels, with the biggest jump at Denver International Airport — which boasted 17% more capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Turkey’s Istanbul Airport each increased by 10%, while Dubai International Airport’s available seats jumped 5%, according to OAG data.

Atlanta, for its part, is still down 3% compared to the 63.3 million seats that were available there in 2019. But its 2023 numbers still beat the second-busiest airport by about five million seats.

Atlanta’s high-traffic airport is popular for myriad reasons. Not only does it host Delta Air Lines’ sprawling network, but its Southeast location puts it within a two-hour flight of 80% of the US population.

Here are the Top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2023, according to OAG.

10. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is ranked No. 10 among the world’s busiest airports.

Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Seats: 43.4 million

Rank in 2022: 16

Rank in 2019: 12

Change from 2019: Down 4%

Guangzhou Baiyun in China temporarily gained the world’s busiest airport title in 2020 during the COVID outbreak.

The airport, known by its code, CAN, is a hub for China Southern Airlines.

9. Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport is a hub for United Airlines and American Airlines.

Mira / Alamy

Seats: 43.7 million

Rank in 2022: 6

Rank in 2019: 6

Change from 2019: Down 14%

Chicago O’Hare is the city’s main international airport and operates alongside Chicago Midway Airport, which is one of Southwest Airlines’ busiest bases.

O’Hare, known as ORD, is a hub for United Airlines and American Airlines.

8. Los Angeles International Airport

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both have hubs at Los Angeles International Airport.

Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Seats: 44.5 million

Rank in 2022: 8

Rank in 2019: 5

Change from 2019: Down 14%

Los Angeles International Airport, known as LAX, serves as the main international gateway into Southern California and is a huge hub for several carriers, including American, Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines.

Burbank Hollywood Airport, John Wayne Airport, Ontario International Airport, and Long Beach Airport also compete for passengers flying in and out of the Greater Los Angeles area.

7. Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport ranked No. 7 among the world’s busiest airports for 2023.

gokcentunc/Shutterstock.com

Seats: 46.4 million

Rank in 2022: 10

Rank in 2019: 16

Change from 2019: Up 10%

Istanbul is home to Turkish Airlines, which was named the best European airline in 2023 by aviation ranking website Skytrax.

It’s known by the International Air Transport Association code IST.

6. Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport’s capacity rose sharply from pre-pandemic numbers, OAG said.

AP/Thomas Peipert

Seats: 46.7 million

Rank in 2022: 5

Rank in 2019: 21

Change from 2019: Up 17%

Colorado’s capital city airport, known as DEN, has seen the most post-pandemic growth in terms of airline seat capacity, according to OAG.

Denver is a hub for United and Frontier Airlines. It draws a lot of traffic as a hub from smaller cities around the West.

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, known as DFW, is a major hub for American Airlines.

LJ Jones/Shutterstock

Seats: 48.1 million

Rank in 2022: 3

Rank in 2019: 13

Change from 2019: Up 10%

Dallas/Fort Worth airport, known as DFW, is American Airlines’ busiest hub and is the departure city for many of its international flights.

Dallas also has air service at the nearby Dallas Love Field, which — like Chicago’s Midway — is a secondary airport that handles millions of Southwest passengers per year.

4. London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport, or LHR, has a massive number of British Airways flights taking off for all across the world.

Gordon Bell/Shutterstock.com

Seats: 49.4 million

Rank in 2022: 7

Rank in 2019: 7

Change from 2019: Down 2%

London Heathrow, or LHR, shares the skies with five other airports in the area of Greater London: London City, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, and London Southend — making it the busiest city airport system in the world by passenger count.

Heathrow, on its own, is still No. 4 and is home to British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

3. Tokyo Haneda Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport is No. 3 busiest in the world for 2023. It’s one of the city’s two main airports.

REUTERS/Kyodo Kyodo

Seats: 52.7 million

Rank in 2022: 4

Rank in 2019: 3

Change from 2019: Down 4%

Tokyo Haneda, known as HND, is one of the two major international airports serving Japan’s capital city, the second being Tokyo Narita, or NRT.

Haneda serves as a base for Japanese carriers Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

2. Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport is the No. 2 busiest in the world.

Sorbis/Shutterstock.com

Seats: 56.5 million

Rank in 2022: 2

Rank in 2019: 4

Change from 2019: Up 5%

Dubai, known as DXB, is the main international airport in the United Arab Emirates and is a mega-hub for Emirates’ giant widebody fleet of aircraft.

The airport operates alongside Dubai World Central, which currently operates some commercial flights; its management has designs on it one day becoming the world’s largest airport.

1. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world’s busiest yet again in 2023.

Reuters

Seats: 61.2 million

Rank in 2022: 1

Rank in 2019: 1

Change from 2019: Down 3%

Atlanta has won the title of the world’s busiest airport 25 times since 1998 thanks to its favorable geographic location in the US and, at least in part, to its lack of competition in the area.

It is a major hub for Delta Air Lines.

And unlike like London, Dallas, Chicago, and Tokyo, the airport known as ATL doesn’t compete for passengers with other airports nearby.

Read the original article on Business Insider