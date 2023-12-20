Enemy warplanes carry out air raids in southern villages

NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Wednesday conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, unleashing a number of air-to-ground missiles that caused plumes of thick smoke to rise from the area.nbsp;

Additionally, enemy aircrafts raided the outskirts of Ramieh town in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

Furthermore, the enemy#39;s warplanes targeted the forest area between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the outskirts of Naqoura are under fire from enemy artillery.

