Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Enemy warplanes carry out air raids in southern villages

    By

    Dec 20, 2023

    NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Wednesday conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, unleashing a number of air-to-ground missiles that caused plumes of thick smoke to rise from the area.nbsp;

    Additionally, enemy aircrafts raided the outskirts of Ramieh town in southern Lebanon.nbsp;

    Furthermore, the enemy#39;s warplanes targeted the forest area between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the outskirts of Naqoura are under fire from enemy artillery.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

