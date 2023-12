NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday welcomed MP Tony Sleiman Frangieh at the Grand Serail.

The Prime Minister also welcomed US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, on a farewell visit as she departs Lebanon.

Additionally, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Acting Director-General of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Brigadier General Elias Al-Baisari.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.

nbsp;