Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Southern Lebanon faces intensified enemy escalation overnight

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – A tense and cautious atmosphere loomed over southern Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors on Wednesday morning, as Israeli drones hovered above the towns of Majdal Zoun and Shamaa.

    Moreover, the Israeli enemy escalated its violations against southern villages last night, targeting several villages in both the western and central sectors. The enemy aircrafts carried out strikes on Labbouneh mountain, alongside direct artillery shelling.

    Throughout the night and into this morning, the Israeli enemy unleashed incendiary and illuminating bombs on Labbouneh and Arsquo;alam mountains, amidst continued hostile reconnaissance flights over villages adjacent to the Blue Line and over towns in the Tyre district and the coastal region.nbsp;

    Additionally, there has been an increase in the displacement movement from villages exposed to daily shelling, particularly towards safe areas, notably the city of Tyre.nbsp;

    The registered number of displaced individuals in the Disaster Management Unit of the Union of Tyre District Municipalities has surpassed 24,000, not including unregistered displaced persons.

    The National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that overnight enemy artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Hula and the eastern outskirts of Blida town.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Abramovich: EU court upholds Russian billionaire sanctions

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy