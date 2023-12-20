Southern Lebanon faces intensified enemy escalation overnight

NNA – A tense and cautious atmosphere loomed over southern Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors on Wednesday morning, as Israeli drones hovered above the towns of Majdal Zoun and Shamaa.

Moreover, the Israeli enemy escalated its violations against southern villages last night, targeting several villages in both the western and central sectors. The enemy aircrafts carried out strikes on Labbouneh mountain, alongside direct artillery shelling.

Throughout the night and into this morning, the Israeli enemy unleashed incendiary and illuminating bombs on Labbouneh and Arsquo;alam mountains, amidst continued hostile reconnaissance flights over villages adjacent to the Blue Line and over towns in the Tyre district and the coastal region.nbsp;

Additionally, there has been an increase in the displacement movement from villages exposed to daily shelling, particularly towards safe areas, notably the city of Tyre.nbsp;

The registered number of displaced individuals in the Disaster Management Unit of the Union of Tyre District Municipalities has surpassed 24,000, not including unregistered displaced persons.

The National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that overnight enemy artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Hula and the eastern outskirts of Blida town.

