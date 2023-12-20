Gaza: Dozens killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes on Day 75 of aggression

NNA – On the 75th day of the aggression against Gaza, Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery Wednesday dawn continued to bomb various areas in the Gaza Strip, especiallynbsp;on Jabalia and Khan Yunis in the north and center of the Strip.

Local and journalistic sources in the Gaza Strip said that heavy Israeli bombardment targeted Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and injury of dozens of Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women.

The bombing on Jabalia comes after 16 civilians were killed and more than 70 others were injured yesterday evening in a bombing that targeted the town and Jabalia camp.

Protection and health sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the occupation forces executed more than 13 people in the Anan family home, in front of children and women in northern Gaza.

The occupation warplanes launched a series of raids on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with violent Israeli artillery shelling.

Press sources reported that a child was killed and a number of others were wounded in a bombing that targeted a house in the Japanese neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and that injuries occurred as a result of an Israeli raid on the cityrsquo;s Al-Amal neighborhood.

The occupation aircraft bombed a house in the middle of the Shaboura camp in the center of the city of Rafah, resulting in the killing and injury of many citizens.

Yesterday evening,nbsp;13 civilians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

15 people were also killed and others were injured when the occupation aircraft bombed a house for the Hamdan family, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery bombed the neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj and Al-Shuja#39;iya, east of Gaza City. The occupation aircraft also bombed a house near Sheikh Radwan Pool in the city.

Medical sources reported that about 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the last hours of yesterday evening, as a result of the massacres committed by the occupation forces throughout the Gaza Strip.

The number of slain Palestinians since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7thnbsp;has risen to more than 19,650, in addition to about 52,600 wounded, and thousands of missing people, in an infinite toll.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.