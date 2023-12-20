Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for December 20, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Second blow for Bassil as cabinet passes Army Chiefrsquo;s extension
Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;
Government completes Bassilrsquo;s defeat Appointment of Army Chief of Staff in actionnbsp;
South faces decisive weeks, distancing Hezbollah in Washingtonrsquo;s custody
Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;
Presidency dossier after new year… Military appointments await Defense Ministerrsquo;s proposalsnbsp;
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
Smooth cabinet session confirms extension of Army Commanderrsquo;s tenure
========R.H.