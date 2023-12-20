Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers' headlines for December 20, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Second blow for Bassil as cabinet passes Army Chiefrsquo;s extension

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Government completes Bassilrsquo;s defeat Appointment of Army Chief of Staff in actionnbsp;

    South faces decisive weeks, distancing Hezbollah in Washingtonrsquo;s custody

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Presidency dossier after new year… Military appointments await Defense Ministerrsquo;s proposalsnbsp;

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Smooth cabinet session confirms extension of Army Commanderrsquo;s tenure

