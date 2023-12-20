Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kuwait Cabinet submits resignation to new Emir

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The Kuwait Cabinet has submitted its resignation to the newnbsp;Emirnbsp;Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, local state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

    According to the outlet, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Nawaf Al-Hamad Al-Sabah presented the cabinet#39;s resignation to the new emir, citing quot;current developments regarding the relationship between the National Assembly and the government.quot;

    According to Kuwait#39;s constitution, the prime minister must receive the resignations and subsequently submit them for approval to the emir.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

