NNA – The Lebanese Army Command on Wednesday issued a statement confirming the reception of the fourth shipment of Qatari fuel donation.nbsp;

ldquo;This aid, graciously provided by Qatar, is intended to bolster the army#39;s capabilities in facing the current phase and its mounting challenges,rdquo; the Armyrsquo;s statement read.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.