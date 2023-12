NNA – Thenbsp;Finance Committee on Wednesday convened in sessionnbsp;chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan,nbsp;in the presence ofnbsp;Caretaker Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, alongside representatives from the military leadership and the Ministry of Defense. The meeting aimed to review the budget of the Ministry of Defense, its departments, and institutions.

=========R.H.