Dec 20, 2023

    Intensive talks under way on possible new Gaza truce, source says

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Intensive Qatari- and Egyptian-mediated talks are under way for a possible second Gaza truce under which Hamas would return some hostages in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

    While the number of people slated to go free was still being discussed, Israel is insisting that women and infirm male hostages be included, said the source, adding that Palestinians jailed for serious offences could also be on the roster.–Reutersnbsp;

