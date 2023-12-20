Jordanian Foreign Minister condemns failure in demanding ceasefire, implementing international law

NNA – Jordan#39;snbsp;Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that ldquo;the international community#39;s failure in demanding a ceasefire in Gaza represents a failure in implementing international lawrdquo;.

Safadi, during the meeting with the European Parliament#39;s Delegation for Relations with the Mashreq Countries, emphasised that putting an end to Israeli aggression on Gaza is a responsibility that the international community must take.nbsp;

He added that ldquo;Israel exploits the international law as a cover to continue killing Palestinians and destroying Gaza, along with its continued unlawful and inhumane actions in the West Bankrdquo;, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He said Israel challenges the community by refusing the two-state solution and persistently undermining the Palestinian National Authority, adding that the European Union and the US support the two-state solution as a path to resolve the conflict. ldquo;Peace can only be achieved by ending the occupation and fulfilling all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freedom.rdquo;

He also said that Israelrsquo;s aggression is a war crime, as it resulted in the death of over 19,000 Palestinians, continuing to deprive the Palestinian people of their rights to food, medicine, and electricity.

He reiterated Jordan#39;s rejection to dealing with Gaza unilaterally after the cessation of war, warning of the consequences of the Israeli security approaches in the West Bank and the intention of implementing them in Gaza.

Safadi and the delegation, including Isabel Santos the Head of the European Parliament#39;s Delegation for Relations with the Mashreq Countries and the accredited Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom, also discussed Jordanian-European relations and cooperation programs in various fields, thanking the European Union for its support to Jordan.–agencies

=========R.H.