Minister of Justice, new German Ambassador discuss continuation of judicial cooperation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, who paid him a courtesy visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

Following the meeting, Minister Khoury stated: quot;Irsquo;ve received Ambassador Stoeckl-Stillfried on a goodwill visit, during which his he expressed his countryrsquo;s readiness for mutual cooperation. We, on our part, have expressed similar readiness. Discussions have also touched upon the previous period, which witnessed significant and positive collaboration with the German Embassy. Wersquo;ve both hoped for the continuity of this collaboration and aid to Lebanon to the fullest extent possible, particularly in the judicial field.rdquo;nbsp;

