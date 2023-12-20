Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Justice, new German Ambassador discuss continuation of judicial cooperation

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Wednesday welcomed German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, who paid him a courtesy visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

    Following the meeting, Minister Khoury stated: quot;Irsquo;ve received Ambassador Stoeckl-Stillfried on a goodwill visit, during which his he expressed his countryrsquo;s readiness for mutual cooperation. We, on our part, have expressed similar readiness. Discussions have also touched upon the previous period, which witnessed significant and positive collaboration with the German Embassy. Wersquo;ve both hoped for the continuity of this collaboration and aid to Lebanon to the fullest extent possible, particularly in the judicial field.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    ‘House of Villains’: Joel McHale Knew Tiffany Pollard’s Omarosa Rant Was TV Gold

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy