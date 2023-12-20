Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kataeb delegation visits Kuwaiti Embassy to offer condolences on passing of Emir Al-Sabah

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A Kataeb delegation representing Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel visited the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to offer condolences on the passing of the countryrsquo;s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

    It was received by the embassyrsquo;s Charge drsquo;Affaires, Abdallah Suleiman Al-Shahin.

    The delegation extended its best wishes to the new Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing hopes for success in his new role, with aspirations for the prosperity of Kuwait and its people.

    The delegation included Kataeb Lawmakers Selim Sayegh and Elias Hankach, Kataeb Political Bureau Members Abdallah Nassar, Rita Boulos, Ghassan Abou Jaoudeh, Samir Khalaf as well as Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah. — Kataeb. org

