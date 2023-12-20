Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Meghan Markle Brews Up Frothy New Vegan Coffee Ad

    Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters

    It is not quite Suits, but Meghan Markle has refreshed her acting chops, portraying a multi-tasking worker in a frothy Instagram advertisement for vegan coffee brand Clevr Blends, in which she is an investor.

    The whimsical commercial sees Meghan ditch her role of duchess for an overscheduled Girl Friday, popping up in all Clevr’s different departments, from the “fulfillment crew” to the digital and operations teams.

    The ad then shows her missing an attempted fist bump with a fictional colleague as she leaves the office, prompting CEO and co-founder of Clevr Blends Hannah Mendoza to dissolve into a fit of giggles that appears to be as organic as the coffee they are peddling.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

