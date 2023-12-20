Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches developments with Bou Saab, meets Private School Teachers’ Syndicate delegation, receives parliamentary dictionary

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political and field developments, as well as legislative affairs.

    Speaker Berri later received Dean of Private School Teachers#39; Syndicate Nehme Mahfoud, and Syndicate Council members, in the presence of ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; Bloc MP Ashraf Baydoun, and Amal Movementrsquo;s Central Education Official, Dr. Ali Msheik.

    On the other hand, Speaker Berri received from the Secretary-General of thenbsp;Parliament, Adnan Daher, and the General Director of Parliament Sessions, Dr. Riad Ghannam, the Lebanese Parliamentary Dictionary.

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    ‘House of Villains’: Joel McHale Knew Tiffany Pollard’s Omarosa Rant Was TV Gold

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy