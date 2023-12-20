Berri broaches developments with Bou Saab, meets Private School Teachers’ Syndicate delegation, receives parliamentary dictionary

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political and field developments, as well as legislative affairs.

Speaker Berri later received Dean of Private School Teachers#39; Syndicate Nehme Mahfoud, and Syndicate Council members, in the presence of ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; Bloc MP Ashraf Baydoun, and Amal Movementrsquo;s Central Education Official, Dr. Ali Msheik.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri received from the Secretary-General of thenbsp;Parliament, Adnan Daher, and the General Director of Parliament Sessions, Dr. Riad Ghannam, the Lebanese Parliamentary Dictionary.

=============== L.Y