    Black Child, 2, Subjected to Mock Arrest in Daycare's Rosa Parks Lesson

    A Florida childcare center has admitted that a 2-year-old Black child was subject to a mock arrest by a white classmate as part of a lesson about Rosa Parks.

    The NAACP has demanded an inquiry by the Florida Department of Children and Families into the incident at Osceola County’s Building Brains Academy, where it says that a white classmate handcuffed and fingerprinted a Black peer, according to Fox 35 News.

    The toddler’s parents said they only became aware of the incident after receiving photos in the school’s app showing their daughter in a simulated arrest and booking process, which they found deeply distressing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

