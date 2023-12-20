GOP Rep Ordered to Hand Over 1,600 Messages in Trump Election Probe

Tom Brenner/Reuters

A federal judge has ordered Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) to disclose more than 1,600 communications related to the probe into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that Perry’s messages, involving discussions with members of Congress, Trump administration officials, and external allies, are not protected under the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution, which is meant to shield legislative work from prosecutorial scrutiny.

Perry is understood to have acted as a liaison for Trump and his supporters in the chaotic weeks before the end of the former president’s term.

