Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Syria’s al-Assad receives members of Lebanon’s central command of Baath Party

    NNA – Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, received in Damascus members of the central leadership of the Arab Socialist Baath Party in Lebanon, headed by Secretary-General Ali Hijazi.

    ldquo;The parties bear a great responsibility in strengthening relations between the peoples, in addition to their role in defending national issues. Thus, all national forces in Lebanon had a role in firming up the fraternal ties between Syria and Lebanon,rdquo; President al-Assad said during the meeting.

    President Al-Assad pointed out that what threatens Lebanon threatens Syria, and that the stability of Lebanon contributes to the stability of Syria as well.

    The members of the delegation, in turn, stressed the brotherly relation binding the two countries and the necessity of fortifying it for the benefit of both peoples, and the Pan-Arab role of the Party in consolidating this relationship, especially since it is a cross-sectarian one. mdash; SANA news agency
