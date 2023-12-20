Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department hosts Christmas gathering for foreign diplomats

NNA – Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department organized a Christmas gathering at the Kataeb Headquarters in Saifi.

The event was attended by representatives from different embassies operating in Lebanon.nbsp;

The event was an opportunity to engage in discussions, and exchange views on the current local and regional situations. It was also an occasion to underscore the significance of safeguarding Lebanon and its people, amidst the prevailing pressures in the surrounding environment.

The Kataeb Leader welcomed the attendees and briefed them on the initiatives undertaken by the Kataeb Party to safeguard Lebanon, its identity, and uphold the principles of pluralism, democracy, and public freedoms that distinguish it in the Middle East. These principles, he emphasized, form the foundation of the Kataeb Party#39;s political program.

Gemayel further elucidated the significance of a peaceful political process to rescue Lebanon amidst the current challenges.nbsp;

He underscored the imperative of dismantling the dominance of illegal weapons over domestic decisions, allowing the state to reclaim its sovereignty and enabling the proper functioning of institutions.

The event also featured remarks by Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah who warmly welcomed the attendees.nbsp;

He emphasized the critical importance of preserving Lebanon#39;s friendships, expressing gratitude for their continuous interest in assisting and supporting the country and its citizens.

The event was attended by Kataeb Leader MP Samy Gemayel, and his wife, Mrs. Karine Gemayel. It was also attended by Kataeb Lawmaker Selim Sayegh, Vice President of the Kataeb Party Dr. Bernard Gerbaka, Kataeb Political Bureau Members: Zeina Hobeika, Ghassan Abou Jaoudeh, and Joelle Bou Abboud as well as Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah, Head of Kataeb Media Department, Patrick Richa, Head of Baabda Kataeb Department George Jamhouri, Head of Kataeb Youth and Students Department Elias Semaan, and Head of Kataeb Elections Department Esperance Rizk. — Kataeb.org

