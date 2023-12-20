Friday, December 22, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Workshop organized by the Lebanese Union for People with Physical Disabilities titled quot;Rights of Disabled Persons and Comprehensive Humanitarian Assistance,quot; in partnership with the Arab Forum for the Rights of Disabled Persons. It#39;s part of the Observatory for the Rights of Disabled Persons, at Radisson Blu Hotel – Verdun, Beirut.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by the Palestinian Human Rights Organization (SHAHED) titled quot;Failure under the Pretext of Neutrality – Notes on the Performance of International Organizations UNRWA, ICRC during the War on Gaza,quot; at the Press Syndicate – Beirut.

2:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Solidarity meeting organized by the quot;Scream of a Nationquot; association, quot;in support of the steadfastness of our brothers in Palestine, for brave resistance, and condemnation of Zionist massacres,quot; at the Princess Hall – Maaser Beit El Din – Main Road. Speeches by: Hamas Movement in Lebanon, Hezbollah, National Parties, and quot;Scream of a Nationquot; Association.

4:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting of committees representing tenants in Beirut and major cities, organized by the Committee for the Defense of Tenants#39; Rights in Lebanon, at the headquarters of the National Federation of Workers and Employees Unions in Lebanon (FENASOL), to quot;establish a calendar for field action, starting from Wednesday, December 27.quot;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Musical concert featuring pianist Jelnar Majdalani and songs by doctors and nurses of Saint George University Hospital, organized by institutions affiliated with the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut, at Beshara Orthodox School opposite the hospital. Followed by Byzantine hymns at 7:00 PM.

