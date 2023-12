NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met on Wednesday in his office at the ministry, with Caretaker Culture Minister, Mohammed Wissam Mortada, with whom he discussed the current general situation.nbsp;

Minister Sleem also met at his office with Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, over the latest developments.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;