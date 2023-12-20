Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Florida Activists Close In on Threshold for Abortion Rights Amendment

    Florida Activists Close In on Threshold for Abortion Rights Amendment

    The group trying to get a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the Florida ballot says it is on track to submit 1.4 million petition signatures by the deadline, but several big hurdles are ahead.

    Election officials have already verified 753,771 signatures and more in are being processed—closing in on the 891,523 required by Feb. 1.

    But, as the Tampa Bay Times reports, the rules also require Floridians Protecting Freedom to turn in signatures from half of of the state’s 28 congressional districts that are equal to at least 8 percent of the votes cast in the last presidential election. So far, it has enough petitions in eight of the 14 districts needed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

