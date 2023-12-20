Kanye Lists Malibu Home Missing Electric, Doors, and More for $53M

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Kanye West wants to sell his beachfront Malibu property for $4 million less than he paid in 2021. But buyer beware: Even though the price tag is $53 million, the home is still missing doors, windows, plumbing, and electric.

The house—one of the few” U.S. homes designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, according to its listing—had its price slashed largely because West began a “gut renovation” that he appears to have never came close to finishing. Photos show the 4,000-square-foot manse appears to be a shell of its previous self.

Realtor Jason Oppenheim, of the Oppenheim Group, told The Wall Street Journal it will need “several million dollars” to be completed with HVAC, interior finishes, doors, windows, and utilities.

