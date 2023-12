NNA – Tyrenbsp;- National News Agency;s correspondentnbsp;reported that the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Ramya, Beit Lifnbsp;and Aita al-Shaab were subjected to hostile artillery shelling.

NNA correspondent in Hasbayanbsp;reported that the outskirts of the town of Naqoura wasnbsp;subjected a short while ago to Israeli artillery shelling.

Israeli shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Kfarshouba.

