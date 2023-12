NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; indicated in annbsp;issued statement on Wednesdaynbsp;thatnbsp; quot;at 4:45nbsp;p.m. on Wednesday, Decembernbsp;20, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force in the vicinity ofnbsp;the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits.quot;

