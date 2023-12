NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, on Wednesday welcomed, in Bkerke, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in the country.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the current situation.

Patriarch Rahi also welcomed in Bkerke, the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolo Borgia.

