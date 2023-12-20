The Minister of Education and Higher Education visits the Ghazir Mixed Secondary School with a Delegation from the European Union and UNICEF

The European Union Commits an Additional 40 Million Euros to the Education Sector in Lebanon

nbsp;

NNA – The European Union announced today an additional 40 million Euros contribution to the education sector in Lebanon to ensure that vulnerable children continue receiving quality education. This new support, which will be implemented by UNICEF, will help the most marginalized boys and girls aged 3-18 years in accessing education, by reducing enrollment barriers. The announcement was made by the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon during a joint field visit to a public school attended by the Minister of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and UNICEF Representative.

nbsp;

This new funding will help the government in its plans to reform and modernize its education sector, and will contribute in particular to MEHEacute;s 5-Year Plan for General Education 2021-2025 and its Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF).nbsp;

nbsp;

quot;I would like to extend my gratitude to the European Union and UNICEF for their unwavering support of the Ministry of Education#39;s comprehensive five-year plan and its initiatives aimed at ensuring quality education for both Lebanese and refugee students. It is particularly noteworthy that these efforts align with the Lebanese Government#39;s commitment to providing quality education to all children,rdquo; said Abbas Halabi, Minister of Education and Higher Education. ldquo;Our visit today to the Ghazir Mixed Secondary School is part of our ongoing efforts to monitor the progress of rehabilitation work. This school is among the first group of 26 schools that were rehabilitated this year, and I am pleased to inform you that UNICEF is working on an additional 80 public schools to be finalized next year to fostering a conducive learning environment for students across the country.quot;

nbsp;

Investing in education for all in Lebanon has been a priority for the European Union since 2017. More than 400,000 children in Lebanon every year now have access to formal education. With the European Unionrsquo;s support, more than 4,500 children with disabilities also have access to adapted school facilities and inclusive education in 110 public schools. In addition, the European Union is funding the rehabilitation of 52 public schools in 2024, including equipping them with drinkable water and solar energy. nbsp;

nbsp;

ldquo;The school we are visiting today has been renovated and equipped to ensure an improved, inclusive, and uninterrupted learning for students, including children with disabilities.rdquo;, said EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele. ldquo;It is one of the eleven schools already upgraded with our support, out of 63 currently under rehabilitation. The European Union remains committed to supporting public education for all children in Lebanon, in light of the multiple challenges faced by students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions.rdquo;

nbsp;

ldquo;Schools provide a safe refuge; they are vital to improve the health and mental wellbeing of children. However, despite MEHErsquo;s leadership to provide inclusive and quality learning opportunities for an increasing number of vulnerable children, many are still out of school,rdquo; said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. ldquo;We are extremely grateful to the long-standing support of the EU and their commitment to the education sector in Lebanon as it is making sure that the costs of education do not prevent any child from attending school and that schools have what they need to remain open and provide an inclusive and safe environment for learningrdquo;.

nbsp;

—————–