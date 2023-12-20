Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    One New Take on ‘I’m Just Ken’ Was Not Kenough

    It’s awards campaigning season, and much of the Barbie crew is already out in full-swing. Greta Gerwig has appeared on the cover of every magazine and the couch of every talk show. Billie Eilish and Finneas have retold the origin story of their gorgeous “What Was I Made For?” myriad times. Margot Robbie got everyone into a tizzy just by being in a room alone with Cillian Murphy, a.k.a. Barbie’s true better half, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

    Ryan “Ken” Gosling, however? While he’s done nary a big talk show interview, magazine spread, or pap walk this fall, his awards-season promo effort is arguably the best of them all: He entered the recording booth.

    While the voting window for this year’s Grammys has closed, Gosling put out an entire Ken EP just in time to remind Golden Globes and, hopefully, Oscar voters about how great he was in Barbie. Mark Ronson, who executive produced the popular, multi-Grammy-nominated Barbie soundtrack and co-wrote the song, teamed up with Gosling to reimagine “I’m Just Ken,” just in time for Kristmas. And not only have they put out a must-watch video of them performing the new take in the studio, but they recorded both disco and acoustic versions of the track.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

