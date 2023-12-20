Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Iceland Sends Stern Warning to Tourists After Volcano Hiker’s Helicopter Rescue

    Icelandic authorities are warning tourists to “think four times” before they attempt to make a “challenging” trek to the site of a volcanic eruption after its coast guard rescued an exhausted hiker by helicopter on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

    Just hours after Monday night’s eruption in Grinkdavík, tourists flocked to the southwestern town to catch a glimpse at smoke billowing and lava pouring from the volcano, which colored the night sky red and orange.

    But getting close to the volcano isn’t safe, and the Icelandic coast guard said it was forced to rescue an unnamed hiker after they became “exhausted, cold, and shocked halfway to the eruption,” according to The Guardian.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

