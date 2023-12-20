Mawlawi broaches general situation with Makary, meets UNDP’s Hauenstein on farewell visit

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Wednesday welcomed Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, with whom he discussed the general situation, as well as coordination between the two ministries.

Minister Mawlawi also welcomed in his office, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of her mission in the country.

Mawlawi then met respectively with MPs Akram Chehayeb and Adnan Trabulsi, with whom he discussed developmental and servicesrsquo; affairs.

Minister Mawlawi then met with Governor of South Lebanon, Mansour Daou, with whom he discussed the current developments in the South, in light of the repeated Israeli attacks on the southern border towns and villages.

