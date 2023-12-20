Teymour Jumblatt visits Kuwaiti Embassy to offer condolences on passing of Emir Al-Sabah

Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on top of a delegation from the Party, on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, to offer condolences on the passing of the countryrsquo;s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

    The delegation included PSP Secretary General Dhafer Nasser, PSP Vice President Zaher Raad, ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; bloc MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Faisal Al-Sayegh, Hadi Abu Al-Hessen, Wael Abu Faour, Raji Al-Saad and Bilal Abdullah, as well as MP Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor, Houssam Harb.

    MPnbsp;Jumblatt registered a word in the book of condolences, eulogizing the late Emir as ldquo;a champion and supporter of Arab issues, and a great friend of Lebanon.rdquo;

