    UN Secretary-General’s remarks to the General Assembly Tribute to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, Amir of the State of Kuwait

    NNA ndash; Following are UN Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterresrsquo; remarksnbsp;to the General Assembly Tribute to His Highness Sheikh Nawafnbsp; Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait: quot;Mr. President of the General Assembly, nbsp;

    nbsp;Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, nbsp;

    nbsp;Today, we are united in sorrow by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.nbsp;

    nbsp;I want to extend my sincere condolences to His Highnessrsquo;s family, and the Government and people of Kuwait. nbsp;

    nbsp;We stand with all of you today in mourning and memory. nbsp;

    nbsp;

    Excellencies, nbsp;

    nbsp;Sheikh Nawaf dedicated his life to the people of Kuwait. nbsp;

    nbsp;For nearly six decades, on the domestic and global stages, he served at the highest levels of government, across a diverse range of ministerial positions. nbsp;

    nbsp;Far beyond Kuwaitrsquo;s borders, His Highness was a respected statesman. nbsp;

    nbsp;Henbsp;was a determined champion of preventive diplomacy mdash; an approach that helpednbsp;define Kuwaitrsquo;s role across the Gulf region and around the world. nbsp;

    nbsp;He was a steadfast voice of regional and global stability, peace and multilateralism mdash; the very values and goals that give life to this chamber. nbsp;nbsp;

    nbsp;He was a generous humanitarian, helping to ease human suffering and mobilize support for millions of people in need around the region and the world.nbsp;

    nbsp;And his personal commitment to collective solutions to forge peace remains an inspiration. nbsp;

    nbsp;Excellencies, nbsp;

    nbsp;After Sheikh Nawafrsquo;s death, digital billboards across Kuwait City bore his image and the words: ldquo;Emir of wisdom, forgiveness and peace.rdquo; nbsp;

    nbsp;These qualities mdash; wisdom, forgiveness and peace mdash; are in tragically short supply. nbsp;

    nbsp;As we look around the world today, we see a planet in turmoil. nbsp;

    nbsp;Conflicts, climate catastrophe, mistrust, inequalities and injustice are driving people, countries and entire regions apart. nbsp;

    nbsp;As we honour the memory of Sheikh Nawaf today, let us also remember our own obligations mdash; in this hall, and in communities around the world mdash; to the principles for which he stood. nbsp;nbsp;

    nbsp;To be wise in our decisions and actions mdash; recognizing the impact they have on the world around us, and on future generations. nbsp;

    nbsp;To be forgiving of one another mdash; accepting of our differences, understanding of one anotherrsquo;s points of view, and respectful of every personrsquo;s worth. nbsp;nbsp;

    nbsp;And to be willing to collaborate and compromise to forge a world of peace that our children deserve. nbsp;

    nbsp;This is our solemn responsibility, and one that Sheikh Nawaf clearly demonstrated through his words and his actions. nbsp;

    nbsp;Excellencies, nbsp;

    nbsp;I also want to take this opportunity to extend my best wishes to Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who while grieving the loss of his brother, has taken over the leadership of Kuwait.nbsp;

    nbsp;The United Nations will continue its strong partnership and friendship with the state of Kuwait, as we work to build a better, more peaceful and tolerant world for all people. nbsp;

    nbsp;In this difficult time, I once again offer my deepest condolences to the people of Kuwait, and the family of Sheikh Nawaf. quot;

