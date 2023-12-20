Nicolás Maduro’s ‘Bag Man’ Released in Prison Swap to Free Americans: Reports

Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The U.S. and Venezuela reportedly reached a deal Wednesday to free about a dozen Americans from Venezuelan prisons in exchange for the release of President Nicolás Maduro’s close ally and notorious “bag man,” Alex Saab.

Official word on the prisoner swap has not been released publicly by U.S. agencies, but, citing sources, Reuters and the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning that a deal was reached and the swap was in the works.

Among those slated to be released are two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in an armed attempt to remove Maduro from office in 2019. They both were sentenced to 2o years in prison that same year.

