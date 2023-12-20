Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Travis Kelce Defends Taylor Swift From Booing Fans

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    Travis Kelce Defends Taylor Swift From Booing Fans

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    What a man says about his partner speaks volumes, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who, you surely know by now, is dating Taylor Swift—had a few gentle but firm words to say about the fans who booed her while she watched him trounce the New England Patriots last Sunday.

    In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce’s co-host and brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, brought up Swift’s attendance at the game. He also noted that Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad and a longtime Eagles fan, showed up to the game wearing a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt.

    “It’s kinda looking real nice on him, man. It’s a swaggy vintage joint,” Travis, allegedly a noted Chiefs vintage shopper himself, said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    ‘House of Villains’: Joel McHale Knew Tiffany Pollard’s Omarosa Rant Was TV Gold

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy