Travis Kelce Defends Taylor Swift From Booing Fans

What a man says about his partner speaks volumes, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who, you surely know by now, is dating Taylor Swift—had a few gentle but firm words to say about the fans who booed her while she watched him trounce the New England Patriots last Sunday.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce’s co-host and brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, brought up Swift’s attendance at the game. He also noted that Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad and a longtime Eagles fan, showed up to the game wearing a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt.

“It’s kinda looking real nice on him, man. It’s a swaggy vintage joint,” Travis, allegedly a noted Chiefs vintage shopper himself, said.

