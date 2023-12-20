Biden: ‘No Question’ Trump Backed Insurrection That Led to Colorado Ruling

Reuters/Leah Millis

Responding to the bombshell ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that determined Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office because of his role in the Capitol assault, Joe Biden said Wednesday morning there’s “no question” his predecessor supported the insurrection.

Biden was careful with his words in brief remarks, never outright endorsing the ruling. Instead, he said he’ll “let the court make that decision” when asked if he believes Trump should be ineligible to become president again under the 14th Amendment.

“Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision,” he said after stepping off Air Force One in Milwaukee. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything.”

