    California Lieutenant Guv Eyes Bid to Keep Trump Off State Ballot

    The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling deeming Donald Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot for engaging in insurrection prompted officials in other states to weigh similar efforts to keep the former president from appearing in the looming state primary contests.

    In California, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis urged Secretary of State Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot,” citing the Colorado ruling at length.

    That ruling is all but certain to appear before the Supreme Court, which will have the ultimate say on whether Trump is eligible to hold elected office. Two courts found that he incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, but only the higher court ruling said his actions should bar him from office.

