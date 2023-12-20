‘House of Villains’: Joel McHale Knew Tiffany Pollard’s Omarosa Rant Was TV Gold

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/E!

Looking back at the year in pop culture, few TV moments were as thrilling and shocking as Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s scathing monologue delivered to Omarosa Manigault Newman on an episode of E!’s House of Villains.

The series, whose finale airs Thursday night, united the most notorious (and, by virtue, most entertaining) reality TV personalities from the last two decades, forcing them to live in a house together as they scheme, backstab, and compete for a $200,000 prize. Among the cast are Survivor’s Jonny Fairplay, The Challenge’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, and, of course, Pollard and Newman—the former of Flavor of Love, I Love New York, and countless memes fame; the latter known from turning her time on The Apprentice into a stint at the Trump White House.

The scene that sent viewers’ jaws through the floor and cemented Pollard’s status as a peerless reality-TV legend came early in the season, when Pollard faced elimination. Furious at the likelihood of being sent home, she unloaded on Newman, calling her, among other things, a “cock-sucking, cum-guzzling Republican cunt,” and saying, “I sleep better knowing that you’re not in the White House.”

