Colorado’s Trump Ballot Ruling Just Gave the U.S. Supreme Court a Shot at Redemption

The Colorado Supreme Court handed the United States Supreme Court a chance to staunch the high court’s credibility bleed-out.

In ruling that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the ballot in Colorado, that state’s highest court stayed its ruling until Jan. 4, 2024—one day before the state deadline for its primary ballot certification—in order to give time for “any further appellate proceedings.”

The only further appellate proceedings would likely be before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Colorado court recognized that in its stay—essentially inviting the high court to rule on a novel issue involving the presidency and whether the so-called “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment can bar Trump from running because he engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution, or that had “given aid or comfort” to such insurrectionists or rebels.

