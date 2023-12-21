Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    Colorado’s Trump Ballot Ruling Just Gave the U.S. Supreme Court a Shot at Redemption

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Colorado’s Trump Ballot Ruling Just Gave the U.S. Supreme Court a Shot at Redemption

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    The Colorado Supreme Court handed the United States Supreme Court a chance to staunch the high court’s credibility bleed-out.

    In ruling that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the ballot in Colorado, that state’s highest court stayed its ruling until Jan. 4, 2024—one day before the state deadline for its primary ballot certification—in order to give time for “any further appellate proceedings.”

    The only further appellate proceedings would likely be before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Colorado court recognized that in its stay—essentially inviting the high court to rule on a novel issue involving the presidency and whether the so-called “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment can bar Trump from running because he engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution, or that had “given aid or comfort” to such insurrectionists or rebels.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GOP-Led House Panel Now Probing Alleged Plagiarism by Harvard Prez

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Prince William, ‘Not the Best of Drinkers,’ Is Known as ‘One Pint Willy’

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    GOP-Led House Panel Now Probing Alleged Plagiarism by Harvard Prez

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Prince William, ‘Not the Best of Drinkers,’ Is Known as ‘One Pint Willy’

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Argentina: Javier Milei announces deregulation of economy

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy