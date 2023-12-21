Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    Model Says Agency Killed His Career After Coming Out as Trans

    By

    Dec 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Model Says Agency Killed His Career After Coming Out as Trans

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Frances Coombe/Instagram

    A successful fashion model claims his agency deep-sixed his career after he came out as transgender last year, deeming him “insufficiently masculine” to work as a man, and dropping him from their roster.

    In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Frances Coombe, who has appeared in Vogue, i-D, and Women’s Wear Daily, accuses Muse Model Management NYC and its founder and president, Conor Kennedy, of civil rights violations over his gender identity, and wants them to pay for inflicting emotional distress and damaging his reputation, career, and income.

    “It is no surprise that models evolve their looks, and I had been moving towards more androgyny for quite some time, as have many of my former agency’s models, both male and female,” Coombe said in a statement provided to The Daily Beast by his attorney, Jillian Weiss. “… I am filing this lawsuit so no other models of any gender need ever face such job discrimination in the modeling industry in the future.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GOP-Led House Panel Now Probing Alleged Plagiarism by Harvard Prez

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Prince William, ‘Not the Best of Drinkers,’ Is Known as ‘One Pint Willy’

    Dec 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    GOP-Led House Panel Now Probing Alleged Plagiarism by Harvard Prez

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Prince William, ‘Not the Best of Drinkers,’ Is Known as ‘One Pint Willy’

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    Argentina: Javier Milei announces deregulation of economy

    Dec 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy