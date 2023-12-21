Scorsese Denies Apple Censored De Niro’s Anti-Trump Speech

Anadolu

Robert De Niro might’ve been caught off guard when the anti-Trump material he’d included in his Gotham Awards speech didn’t make it to the teleprompter, but Martin Scorsese knows why it happened. According to the director and the filmmaking team behind Killers of the Flower Moon, the edits had nothing to do with censorship.

Last month, De Niro called out Apple and its awards team from the stage of the Gotham Awards, where he’d been called to introduce Killers of the Flower Moon—in which he starred as the villainous William Hale. De Niro’s draft had included anti-Trump remarks that, unbeknownst to him, apparently didn’t make it through the final edit.

In footage from the event posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, De Niro appeared to struggle with the teleprompter before later saying, “I just want to say one thing. The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out. I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it.”

