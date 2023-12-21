Colorado GOP Threatens to Go Rogue If Trump Decision Stands

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Assembling behind Donald Trump in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to disqualify him from the state’s Republican primary ballot, the Colorado Republican Party is vowing to abandon the primary for a caucus system should the decision be upheld.

The party announced the potential move on Tuesday night, replying to a tweet from Vivek Ramaswamy in which the Colorado businessman pledged to withdraw from the state’s primary ballot until Trump was allowed back on it.

“You won’t have to,” the Colorado GOP’s X account replied, “because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand.”

