Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

Former Trump adviser and current Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway went on a bizarre rant on the network Wednesday while describing what she believed to be a typical Democrat’s day.

On Fox News’ midday show Outnumbered, Conway spoke about President Joe Biden’s reaction to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar his predecessor from next year’s primary ballot after determining that he “engaged in insurrection.” Biden said Wednesday that there was “no doubt” that Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, while adding that he’ll “let the courts make that decision” regarding Trump’s legal eligibility.

Conway predicted that Biden will have to “eat and own and swallow perhaps a 9-0 unanimous decision by the Supreme Court,” and then called on Americans to “pray” for the justices, who will also weigh in on whether Trump is immune from prosecution over Jan. 6 just because he was once president.

