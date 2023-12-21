GOP-Led House Panel Now Probing Alleged Plagiarism by Harvard Prez

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A Republican-led congressional committee is investigating claims of plagiarism by Harvard President Claudine Gay as a part of an inquiry into three elite universities that kicked off after their presidents made a widely criticized appearance before the panel earlier this month.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), who chairs the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, notified Harvard’s governing board on Wednesday that it had begun a review of the school’s handling of “credible allegations of plagiarism” against its president. Citing Harvard’s Honor Code in her letter, Foxx questioned whether the university held its leadership to the same strict academic standards as its students.

“If a university is willing to look the other way and not hold faculty accountable for engaging in academically dishonest behavior, it cheapens its mission and the value of its education,” Foxx wrote.

