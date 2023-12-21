Thu. Dec 21st, 2023

    News

    Biden Administration’s Relationship With Netanyahu Government Has Turned Toxic

    Biden Administration’s Relationship With Netanyahu Government Has Turned Toxic

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    The relationship between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government in Israel has nearly reached the breaking point. It is highly dysfunctional.

    Other than a shared desire to eliminate Hamas as a factor in the region, there are few major policy thrusts the U.S. supports with regard to the Israel-Gaza war that are being supported by the Israeli government. Indeed, many have been directly undermined by Israel’s prime minister and his cabinet.

    Nonetheless, the Biden team continues to travel to the region and to meet with the Israelis and neighboring countries because they harbor the belief that Netanyahu has passed his sell-by date and will in the not-too-distant future be pushed out of office. They harbor the hope—although they recognize the odds are not in their favor—that once Bibi is out of power, progress can be made.

